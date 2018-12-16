Kelt Exploration (KEL) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their strong-buy rating on shares of Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) in a research note published on Thursday. They currently have a C$9.50 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. GMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.25 to C$6.75 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$12.00 to C$9.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Eight Capital lowered their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, November 12th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$12.50 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.69.

TSE KEL opened at C$4.51 on Thursday. Kelt Exploration has a 52-week low of C$3.97 and a 52-week high of C$10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.89, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$100.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$111.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kelt Exploration will post 0.0999999955654104 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kelt Exploration news, insider Sadiq Lalani purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.24 per share, with a total value of C$63,600.00. Also, insider Bruce Douglas Gigg purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.75 per share, with a total value of C$47,500.00. Insiders acquired 340,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,555,959 over the last three months.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

