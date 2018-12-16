Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (KERX) COO Sells $33,710.18 in Stock

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KERX) COO Christine A. Carberry sold 10,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total value of $33,710.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,080.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Christine A. Carberry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 18th, Christine A. Carberry sold 2,040 shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total value of $6,711.60.

Shares of KERX stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $3.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,596,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,993. The company has a market capitalization of $343.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.35. Keryx Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $5.98.

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KERX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.56 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Keryx Biopharmaceuticals will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KERX. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 293,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 36,544 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Keryx Biopharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,056,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 102,014 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Keryx Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $399,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Keryx Biopharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,613,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,866,000 after purchasing an additional 534,831 shares during the period. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Keryx Biopharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,950,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,412,000 after purchasing an additional 230,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KERX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Keryx Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Keryx Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Keryx Biopharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing medicines for patients with kidney disease in the United States. It markets its lead product Auryxia (ferric citrate), an orally available, absorbable, iron-based medicine for the control of serum phosphorus levels in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis, as well as for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adults with CKD not on dialysis.

