Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) Stock Price Down 5%

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) fell 5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.42 and last traded at $23.73. 1,818,785 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 970,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.99.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KL. Zacks Investment Research cut Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.50 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $222.70 million during the quarter. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 25.02%. On average, analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.0299 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is 12.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,583,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,044,000 after acquiring an additional 183,922 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the third quarter worth $1,337,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the third quarter valued at $6,886,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,583,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,044,000 after purchasing an additional 183,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 15.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,806,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,315,000 after purchasing an additional 236,423 shares in the last quarter. 40.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/16/kirkland-lake-gold-kl-stock-price-down-5.html.

About Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL)

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. The company owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa mine, the Holt mine, and the Taylor mine in Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

Further Reading: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.