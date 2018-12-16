Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Lowers Stake in CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,499 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,851 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hayek Kallen Investment Management grew its holdings in CVS Health by 5.0% during the third quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 13,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in CVS Health by 3.5% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 19,653 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 6.1% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 11,622 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 14.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 41.5% during the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $71.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $60.14 and a 1 year high of $83.88.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $47.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.22 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Bank of America upped their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CVS Health to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, October 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.69.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 14,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,166,778.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Denton sold 25,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $2,015,990.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,292.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,233 shares of company stock valued at $5,932,565 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/16/kiwi-wealth-investments-limited-partnership-lowers-stake-in-cvs-health-corp-cvs.html.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.