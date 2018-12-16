KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $19.09

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.09 and last traded at $19.18, with a volume of 178879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of $627.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.51.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 26th. The shipping company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $70.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.03 million. Analysts anticipate that KNOT Offshore Partners LP will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 39,618 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 16,650 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,640 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 61,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 24,247 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 154,349 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 15,140 shares during the period. 40.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile (NYSE:KNOP)

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company loading, transportation and storage of their crude oil services under time charters and bareboat charters. As of April 25, 2018, it had a fleet of 16 shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

