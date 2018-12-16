Kohl’s Co. (KSS) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,162 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 510.8% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 36,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 30,492 shares during the last quarter. Afam Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 0.9% in the third quarter. Afam Capital Inc. now owns 94,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,015,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,087,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kohl’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Kohl’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,616,000.

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $61.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $49.97 and a 52-week high of $83.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 11th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is 58.23%.

In other news, President Sona Chawla sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $746,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 224,159 shares in the company, valued at $16,742,435.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on KSS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

