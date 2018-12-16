Koninklijke Ahold (ADRNY) Receives $28.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADRNY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th.

Get Koninklijke Ahold alerts:

Shares of ADRNY traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,347,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,740. The firm has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.42. Koninklijke Ahold has a fifty-two week low of $21.02 and a fifty-two week high of $26.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Koninklijke Ahold Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, superstores, online grocery shopping, convenience stores, drugstores, wine and liquor stores, online shopping for general merchandise, and compact hyper and supermarkets.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.