Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 8,757 Shares of Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,042,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,757 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 2.7% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $60,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth $103,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 50.2% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $24.48 on Friday. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $24.12 and a one year high of $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $250.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $22.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.09.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 8,757 Shares of Bank of America Corp (BAC)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/16/kovitz-investment-group-partners-llc-sells-8757-shares-of-bank-of-america-corp-bac.html.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Article: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.