Kubera Coin Price Down 6.4% Over Last 7 Days (KBR)

Kubera Coin (CURRENCY:KBR) traded 50.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. Kubera Coin has a market cap of $11,269.00 and $48.00 worth of Kubera Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kubera Coin has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One Kubera Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kubera Coin alerts:

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $344.08 or 0.10483623 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00032562 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Kubera Coin Profile

Kubera Coin (CRYPTO:KBR) is a token. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Kubera Coin’s total supply is 1,162,102,077 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,423,294 tokens. Kubera Coin’s official Twitter account is @teamkubera. The official website for Kubera Coin is kuberacoin.com.

Kubera Coin Token Trading

Kubera Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kubera Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kubera Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kubera Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kubera Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kubera Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.