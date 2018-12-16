L Brands Inc (LB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-two analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.66.

LB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $35.00 price target on shares of L Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L Brands in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of L Brands to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $30.00 price target on shares of L Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of L Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 23rd.

Shares of L Brands stock opened at $30.83 on Tuesday. L Brands has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $63.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.32.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. L Brands had a net margin of 5.81% and a negative return on equity of 76.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that L Brands will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 21st. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

In other news, Director Raymond Zimmerman sold 6,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $180,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of L Brands by 6,777.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

