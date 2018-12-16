Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH) Holdings Decreased by HealthCor Management L.P.

HealthCor Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 32.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 608,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 291,743 shares during the period. Laboratory Corp. of America comprises about 3.5% of HealthCor Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. HealthCor Management L.P. owned about 0.60% of Laboratory Corp. of America worth $105,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,139,008 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,587,262,000 after acquiring an additional 427,716 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,700,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $305,341,000 after acquiring an additional 903,554 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,645,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $285,845,000 after acquiring an additional 213,849 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 843,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $151,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 843,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $146,551,000 after buying an additional 34,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LH. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Corp. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.06.

LH stock opened at $137.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $136.15 and a 12-month high of $190.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.14, for a total value of $56,749.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,636.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.29, for a total value of $604,173.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,795 shares in the company, valued at $3,558,905.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates through two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. It offers a range of clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, prostate-specific antigen, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens.

