Lannett (LCI) Earns “Hold” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their hold rating on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI) in a report issued on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Lannett from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lannett from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Craig Hallum downgraded Lannett from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Lannett from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Lannett from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Monday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.10.

Get Lannett alerts:

Shares of Lannett stock opened at $4.85 on Thursday. Lannett has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $28.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $190.45 million, a P/E ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.06.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Lannett had a positive return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 39.74%. The business had revenue of $155.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lannett will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Albert Paonessa III acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,086,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,576,293.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LCI. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Lannett by 18.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 12,050 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lannett by 64.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 95,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 37,492 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lannett in the third quarter worth approximately $306,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Lannett by 147.8% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 24,753 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lannett in the third quarter worth approximately $537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.