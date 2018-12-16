Laurion Capital Management LP Has $232,000 Holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE)

Laurion Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 56.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 48.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $167,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider George A. Barrios sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $2,437,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 394,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,632,510.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider George A. Barrios sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.22, for a total value of $4,811,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,709,661.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 393,500 shares of company stock valued at $30,115,505. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cannonball Research upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.42.

Shares of NYSE WWE opened at $72.66 on Friday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $97.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 111.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $188.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.08 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is 73.85%.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, Consumer Products Division, WWE Studios, and Corporate & Other.

