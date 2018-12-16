Laurion Capital Management LP Has $240,000 Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (BYD)

Laurion Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 86.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,512 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,407,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,077,000 after acquiring an additional 670,588 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth $570,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 565,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,588,000 after acquiring an additional 30,031 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth $927,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

BYD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins initiated coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Friday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. TheStreet lowered Boyd Gaming from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 price target on Boyd Gaming and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $23.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.95. Boyd Gaming Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $40.44.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $612.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.60 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 7.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.30%.

Boyd Gaming announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $2,419,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,505 shares in the company, valued at $568,585.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/16/laurion-capital-management-lp-has-240000-position-in-boyd-gaming-co-byd.html.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. As of October 15, 2018, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties offering a total of 1.76 million square feet of casino space, approximately 38,000 gaming machines, 900 table games, 11,000 hotel rooms, and 320 food and beverage outlets located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.