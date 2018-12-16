Laurion Capital Management LP Sells 76,264 Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG)

Laurion Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,993 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 76,264 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vonage were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vonage by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,970,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641,447 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Vonage by 238.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,950,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,664 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Vonage by 147.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,153,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,870,000 after purchasing an additional 687,600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Vonage by 355.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 863,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,229,000 after purchasing an additional 673,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vonage in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,864,000. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vonage alerts:

Shares of VG stock opened at $9.49 on Friday. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.48 and a 52-week high of $14.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of -0.01.

Vonage (NYSE:VG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $261.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.91 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 17.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vonage in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vonage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 233,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $3,189,648.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,053,862 shares in the company, valued at $123,766,293.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total transaction of $6,820,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,053,862 shares in the company, valued at $123,494,677.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,678,663 shares of company stock worth $20,700,954. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/16/laurion-capital-management-lp-sells-76264-shares-of-vonage-holdings-corp-vg.html.

Vonage Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides communications services connecting people through cloud-connected devices worldwide. It offers various business services, including basic dial tone, call queue, conferencing, call groups, mobile functionality, CRM integration, and detailed analytics, as well as Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

Recommended Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.