LCNB (LCNB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.36

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.36 and last traded at $15.39, with a volume of 1218 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.65.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LCNB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LCNB in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded LCNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd.

Get LCNB alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $205.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). LCNB had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $16.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 million. Analysts expect that LCNB Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This is an increase from LCNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.54%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCNB. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in LCNB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in LCNB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in LCNB by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in LCNB by 928.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 27,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in LCNB by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 35,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 13,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “LCNB (LCNB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.36” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/16/lcnb-lcnb-sets-new-1-year-low-at-15-36.html.

LCNB Company Profile (NASDAQ:LCNB)

LCNB Corp., a financial holding company, provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans.

Read More: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for LCNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.