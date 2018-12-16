Leidos (LDOS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $57.16

Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $57.16 and last traded at $57.21, with a volume of 248347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.44.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LDOS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Leidos from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Leidos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.29.

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.60.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Leidos had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Leidos in the second quarter valued at $1,012,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 4.2% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 52,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 42.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 8.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 252,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after buying an additional 19,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 13.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after buying an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. 72.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Leidos (NYSE:LDOS)

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

