Lennar (LEN) PT Set at $55.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a $55.00 price target on Lennar (NYSE:LEN) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $63.00 target price on shares of Lennar and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Lennar from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. JMP Securities set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Lennar and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.13.

NYSE LEN opened at $40.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.25. Lennar has a 1 year low of $38.22 and a 1 year high of $72.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 12.62 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 3rd. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lennar will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total transaction of $939,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth about $1,055,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 475.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 2,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 132.4% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 48,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 27,595 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 0.5% during the second quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 1,393,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 6.9% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 20,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. The company operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Rialto, and Lennar Multifamily segments. Its homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

