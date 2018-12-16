Leverj (LEV) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $349.00

Leverj (CURRENCY:LEV) traded up 66.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 16th. In the last week, Leverj has traded 62.6% higher against the dollar. Leverj has a market cap of $1.11 million and $349.00 worth of Leverj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Leverj token can now be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000289 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Switcheo Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $359.93 or 0.11049498 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00032176 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Leverj Profile

Leverj (LEV) is a token. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Leverj’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,090,511 tokens. Leverj’s official Twitter account is @Leverj_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Leverj’s official website is www.leverj.io.

Leverj Token Trading

Leverj can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Leverj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Leverj should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Leverj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

