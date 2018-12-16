LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Takes Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 960,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.9% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $124,000. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 104.2% in the second quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 1,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $158,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.7% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avenir Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $130.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.04.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $100.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $99.28 and a 52-week high of $119.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $27.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 13.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.58%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $108.94 per share, with a total value of $125,281.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,730.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

