LiteCoin Ultra One Day Trading Volume Tops $0.00 (LTCU)

LiteCoin Ultra (CURRENCY:LTCU) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. LiteCoin Ultra has a market capitalization of $3,952.00 and $0.00 worth of LiteCoin Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LiteCoin Ultra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last week, LiteCoin Ultra has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Novacoin (NVC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00015049 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000735 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,815.12 or 5.75810385 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000103 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00004976 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00085782 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00001417 BTC.

LiteCoin Ultra Coin Profile

LTCU is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2017. LiteCoin Ultra’s total supply is 8,531,300 coins and its circulating supply is 1,031,300 coins. The Reddit community for LiteCoin Ultra is /r/LitecoinUltraCurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LiteCoin Ultra’s official website is www.litecoinultra.com. LiteCoin Ultra’s official Twitter account is @litecoinultra.

Buying and Selling LiteCoin Ultra

LiteCoin Ultra can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteCoin Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiteCoin Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiteCoin Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

