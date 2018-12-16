Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Has $1.79 Million Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,547 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,053,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,371,000 after acquiring an additional 53,936 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,269 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,811,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $88.56 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.16 and a fifty-two week high of $94.20.

