Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Has $5.54 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 81,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,001,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 547,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,581,000 after buying an additional 180,571 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG opened at $101.79 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $96.81 and a one year high of $112.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.5772 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. This is an increase from Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

