Livent (LTHM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Argus

Argus initiated coverage on shares of Livent (NASDAQ:LTHM) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of Livent in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Livent in a research report on Monday, November 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Livent in a research report on Monday, November 5th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Livent in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Livent in a research report on Friday, November 9th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.27.

LTHM opened at $15.35 on Thursday. Livent has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $19.90.

Livent (NASDAQ:LTHM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.40 million.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

