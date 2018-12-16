LKQ Co. (LKQ) Shares Bought by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 23,501.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,384,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,378,385 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in LKQ were worth $43,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 15.0% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 8.0% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,495 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 3.9% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,786 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 13.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 3.3% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 58,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $24.60 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $24.46 and a 12-month high of $43.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

LKQ declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Varun Laroyia purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 75,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,334.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dominick P. Zarcone purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.55 per share, with a total value of $53,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 259,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,878,574. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LKQ. BidaskClub downgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine downgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. TheStreet downgraded LKQ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.14.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles in North America, Europe, and Taiwan. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

