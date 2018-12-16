LMP Corporate Loan Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund (TLI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.21

LMP Corporate Loan Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund (NYSE:TLI) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.21 and last traded at $9.20, with a volume of 2773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.32.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LMP Corporate Loan Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in LMP Corporate Loan Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund (NYSE:TLI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.24% of LMP Corporate Loan Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMP Corporate Loan Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund Company Profile (NYSE:TLI)

Western Asset Corporate Loan Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management. The fund invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

