Low & Bonar (LWB) PT Lowered to GBX 30 at Peel Hunt

Low & Bonar (LON:LWB) had its price objective decreased by Peel Hunt from GBX 60 ($0.78) to GBX 30 ($0.39) in a report issued on Friday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 71.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Low & Bonar in a report on Wednesday, October 10th.

Shares of LWB opened at GBX 17.45 ($0.23) on Friday. Low & Bonar has a 52 week low of GBX 52 ($0.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 91 ($1.19).

In other Low & Bonar news, insider Peter Bertram bought 75,150 shares of Low & Bonar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of £30,060 ($39,278.71). Also, insider Daniel Dayan bought 368,000 shares of Low & Bonar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of £147,200 ($192,342.87).

About Low & Bonar

Low & Bonar PLC manufactures and supplies technical textiles worldwide. The company operates through Building & Industrial, Civil Engineering, Coated Technical Textiles, and Interior & Transportation. The Building & Industrial unit supplies a range of technical textile solutions for various applications in the building, roofing, and air and water filtration.

