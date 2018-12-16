Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Acquires 3,295 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (BWA)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,430 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $3,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in BorgWarner by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 323,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 5.0% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 29,042 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 7.1% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 21,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 33.2% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 14.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas T. Stallkamp sold 7,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $302,526.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 10,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $400,019.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,128,137.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,475 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,992 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BWA opened at $34.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.80. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.23 and a fifty-two week high of $58.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 22.68%. As a group, research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 17.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BWA. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.79.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; and timing systems, such as timing chains, variable cam timing products, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains for light vehicles, and hybrid power transmission chains.

