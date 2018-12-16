Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 977,225 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 219,597 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.12% of Lowe’s Companies worth $112,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOW. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Bank of America set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.92.

In related news, CFO Marshall A. Croom sold 15,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $1,803,388.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,231,776.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian C. Rogers acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.02 per share, for a total transaction of $880,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $93.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.16 and a fifty-two week high of $117.70.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.36 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 72.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. It offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating, and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows, and doors.

