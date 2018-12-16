Lowe’s Companies (LOW) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada to $105.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. They set a buy rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.92.

NYSE LOW opened at $93.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $74.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.55. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $81.16 and a 1 year high of $117.70.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.36 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 72.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

In related news, Director Brian C. Rogers acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.02 per share, with a total value of $880,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $880,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall A. Croom sold 15,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $1,803,388.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,231,776.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $746,818,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at $303,908,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at $266,540,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at $206,665,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,879,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,512,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,536 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. It offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating, and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows, and doors.

