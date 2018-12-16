LPL Financial LLC Has $11.73 Million Holdings in Accenture Plc (ACN)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $11,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 247.1% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 126,254 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,654,000 after purchasing an additional 89,876 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 3.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 246,905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,391,000 after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 13.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 167.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 116,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,050,000 after purchasing an additional 72,904 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 4.2% during the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $155.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $146.05 and a 52 week high of $175.64.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 41.92% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Accenture from $163.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Accenture from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Accenture from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.39.

In related news, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.51, for a total value of $327,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,104 shares in the company, valued at $20,619,265.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $375,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,951 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,717 shares of company stock worth $13,041,890 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

