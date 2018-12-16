LPL Financial LLC Has $13.30 Million Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (RWO)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 279,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.59% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $13,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RWO. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $11,353,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $10,631,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,333,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,028,000 after acquiring an additional 200,906 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 125.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 55,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 872,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,985,000 after buying an additional 55,265 shares during the last quarter.

RWO opened at $46.89 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $49.49.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

