LPL Financial LLC Raises Stake in iShares North American Tech ETF (IGM)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,745 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $12,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 6,238.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 472,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,877,000 after acquiring an additional 464,789 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 287,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,460,000 after buying an additional 48,562 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 188,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,524,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,888,000 after buying an additional 16,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 46,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,632,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IGM opened at $178.71 on Friday. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $211.58.

iShares North American Tech ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

