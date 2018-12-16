Luminus Management LLC Buys Shares of 236,451 Asante Solutions Inc (PUMP)

Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 236,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,899,000. Luminus Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Asante Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Asante Solutions by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,484,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,317,000 after purchasing an additional 43,600 shares in the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Asante Solutions by 257.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 1,120,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,572,000 after purchasing an additional 807,314 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Asante Solutions by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 993,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,389,000 after purchasing an additional 21,605 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Asante Solutions by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 593,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,786,000 after purchasing an additional 67,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in Asante Solutions by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 515,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,090,000 after purchasing an additional 224,469 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.00 target price on Asante Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Asante Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Asante Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Johnson Rice set a $24.00 target price on Asante Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Asante Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.31.

Shares of PUMP opened at $14.71 on Friday. Asante Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $22.88.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $434.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.84 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $385,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Asante Solutions Company Profile

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

