Luminus Management LLC Purchases Shares of 65,366 Quanta Services Inc (PWR)

Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 65,366 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PWR. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 217.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Cadence Bank NA purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Quanta Services from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Quanta Services from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

Shares of PWR opened at $30.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.86. Quanta Services Inc has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $40.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%.

Quanta Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the electric power, communication, and oil and gas industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment provides network solutions, including the design, installation, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as other engineering and technical services.

