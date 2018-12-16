Luther Burbank Corp (LBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $32.65 Million

Analysts expect that Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) will announce $32.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Luther Burbank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.50 million to $32.80 million. Luther Burbank posted sales of $29.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Luther Burbank will report full-year sales of $128.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $128.70 million to $129.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $140.25 million, with estimates ranging from $138.00 million to $142.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Luther Burbank.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $32.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.10 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

In related news, major shareholder Victor Trione purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.45 per share, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 30,200 shares of company stock worth $293,764. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank in the second quarter valued at approximately $920,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 1.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 556,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after acquiring an additional 9,922 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 38.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 14,815 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 415.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

LBC stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.94. 69,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,879. Luther Burbank has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $505.49 million and a PE ratio of 6.30.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for individuals, entrepreneurs, professionals, and businesses in the United States. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

