Macatawa Bank Co. (MCBC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

MCBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Macatawa Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Macatawa Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Macatawa Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCBC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Macatawa Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Macatawa Bank by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Macatawa Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Macatawa Bank by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Macatawa Bank by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 22,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 11,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCBC stock opened at $9.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $323.48 million, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Macatawa Bank has a 12 month low of $8.84 and a 12 month high of $12.92.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $19.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 25.87% and a return on equity of 13.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Macatawa Bank will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 9th. This is a boost from Macatawa Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Macatawa Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

