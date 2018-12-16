Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,521,927 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 100,626 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and comprises 1.0% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $397,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,029,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,966,582,000 after buying an additional 253,041 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,354,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,529,401,000 after buying an additional 1,286,579 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth about $894,775,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,565,101 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $930,491,000 after buying an additional 27,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,513,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $841,690,000 after purchasing an additional 18,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BDX. TheStreet cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $289.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.00.

BDX stock opened at $231.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12 month low of $209.91 and a 12 month high of $265.87.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.93. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.97%.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP James C. Lim sold 5,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.36, for a total value of $1,257,606.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,750.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.07, for a total transaction of $9,956,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,210,614.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,795 shares of company stock valued at $19,571,318. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

