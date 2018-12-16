Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $1.24 Billion Holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,475,408 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 266,957 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up approximately 3.0% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,244,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 10,773,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $819,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039,200 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 36,739,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,232,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900,086 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,395,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $814,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,568,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,776 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,331,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.92% of the company’s stock.

TD has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Monday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

NYSE TD opened at $52.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $51.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 21.27%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be issued a $0.509 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.35%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

