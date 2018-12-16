Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 82,174 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 440,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 82,174 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.47% of Sherwin-Williams worth $200,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHW. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,180.0% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 115.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 76.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John M. Stropki acquired 675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $375.00 per share, for a total transaction of $253,125.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $386.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.04. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1-year low of $355.28 and a 1-year high of $479.64.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 45.22% and a net margin of 10.92%. Equities research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.11%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Edward Jones raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $456.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $500.00 price objective on Sherwin-Williams and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Gabelli started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $553.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus set a $480.00 price objective on Sherwin-Williams and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.65.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

