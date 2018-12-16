MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MTSI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.45.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $15.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $13.07 and a 1 year high of $38.36.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $151.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Croteau sold 6,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $102,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,415,733.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Mcmullan sold 15,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $253,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,806.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,043 shares of company stock valued at $459,764 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 55.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 277.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 12,084 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

