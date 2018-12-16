MacroGenics Inc (MGNX) Holdings Cut by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in shares of MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,280 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.09% of MacroGenics worth $9,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGNX. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 149.2% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 905,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,703,000 after buying an additional 542,319 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,122,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,472,000 after buying an additional 465,948 shares during the period. BB Biotech AG raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 2,990,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,114,000 after buying an additional 330,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 582,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,489,000 after buying an additional 293,527 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 289.3% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 356,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,646,000 after buying an additional 265,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MGNX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. BidaskClub upgraded MacroGenics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright set a $34.00 price objective on MacroGenics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $21.00 target price on MacroGenics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

Shares of MGNX opened at $13.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.74 million, a PE ratio of -25.35 and a beta of 2.52. MacroGenics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $32.74.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $20.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that MacroGenics Inc will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, and autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The company's advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

