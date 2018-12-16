Magenta Therapeutics (MGTA) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engaged in developing therapeutics focused on critical areas of unmet need in the field of bone marrow transplant for patients with autoimmune diseases, blood cancers and genetic diseases. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. “

MGTA stock opened at $6.92 on Thursday. Magenta Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $16.33.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.18. Equities research analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGTA. Casdin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $27,484,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $7,425,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $4,725,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $4,490,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $3,387,000. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

