MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT) Holdings Trimmed by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors lowered its holdings in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,532,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,521,016 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 2.48% of MakeMyTrip worth $69,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the third quarter worth $108,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the third quarter worth $235,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 30.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 90.6% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the second quarter worth $360,000. 44.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMYT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of MakeMyTrip from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.13.

MMYT opened at $25.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 0.02. MakeMyTrip Limited has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $41.70.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $160.10 million for the quarter. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 32.59% and a negative return on equity of 11.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

