Man Group plc Acquires 47,259 Shares of ALLETE Inc (ALE)

Man Group plc raised its holdings in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 358,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,259 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.70% of ALLETE worth $26,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 8.3% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 389,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,126,000 after acquiring an additional 29,731 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 56.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE during the third quarter worth about $314,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 2.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 446,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,503,000 after acquiring an additional 8,651 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 3.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alan R. Hodnik sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $324,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of ALLETE from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Williams Capital downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.58.

ALE stock opened at $80.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.21. ALLETE Inc has a 52 week low of $66.64 and a 52 week high of $82.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $348.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.00 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ALLETE Inc will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.22%.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, hydroelectric, wind, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

