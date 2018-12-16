Man Group plc Sells 1,244,592 Shares of Celgene Co. (CELG)

Man Group plc cut its holdings in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 79.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 317,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,244,592 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Celgene were worth $28,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CELG. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Celgene in the second quarter worth $100,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Celgene in the second quarter worth $101,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Celgene by 2,688.6% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 9,921 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Celgene in the third quarter worth $132,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Celgene in the second quarter worth $143,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CELG opened at $68.20 on Friday. Celgene Co. has a twelve month low of $66.62 and a twelve month high of $110.20. The firm has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 108.76% and a net margin of 19.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celgene Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CELG. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Celgene in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, restated a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.99.

Celgene Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

