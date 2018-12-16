ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 643,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 57,207 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.99% of ManpowerGroup worth $55,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAN. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the second quarter worth about $1,529,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 88,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,602,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 45.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.4% in the second quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,295,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,933,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAN. Bank of America began coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Argus decreased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on ManpowerGroup to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.85.

In other ManpowerGroup news, Director William Downe bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.21 per share, with a total value of $324,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,840. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Walter sold 7,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $575,509.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAN stock opened at $68.38 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.02 and a 1 year high of $136.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 30th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.69%.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company's recruitment service portfolio includes permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions.

