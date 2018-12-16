Manulife Financial Co. (MFC) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,222,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 965,403 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.16% of Manulife Financial worth $57,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 22.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 576,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,356,000 after acquiring an additional 105,930 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,424,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,447,000 after acquiring an additional 38,361 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,379,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,275,000 after acquiring an additional 537,871 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 93.1% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 132,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 64,100 shares during the period. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.4% in the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 112,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the period. 46.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MFC opened at $14.73 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $14.59 and a 52-week high of $22.16. The stock has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MFC. TheStreet raised Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 19th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Manulife Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

