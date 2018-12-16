Marathon Oil Co. (MRO) to Post FY2018 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Marathon Oil in a research note issued on Thursday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Gammel now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.80.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MRO. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $21.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $27.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.91.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $15.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $24.20.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 4.47%. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -52.63%.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States E&P and International E&P. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

