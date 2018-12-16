MARKS & SPENCER/S (MAKSY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “MARKS & SPENCER is one of the UK’s leading retailers, offering high quality, great value clothing, as well as home products and outstanding quality food. M&S employs over 75,000 people and has over 600 stores in the UK and over 275 stores in 39 territories around the world. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered MARKS & SPENCER/S from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Investec lowered MARKS & SPENCER/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of MAKSY stock opened at $6.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. MARKS & SPENCER/S has a 1 year low of $6.49 and a 1 year high of $8.97.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. MARKS & SPENCER/S’s payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

About MARKS & SPENCER/S

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

